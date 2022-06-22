Mrs. Sandra Bell Batey passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her residence, she was 81 years old.

She was born in Cannon County and a resident of Rutherford County. She retired after 39 years of driving a school bus for Rutherford County.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, IB and Willie Robinson Bell; husband, Bill Batey; and brothers, Lucian Bell and Franklin Bell.

She is survived by her son, Greg, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Batey, and granddaughter, Meagan Batey.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers with Ralph Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Bradley Creek Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

