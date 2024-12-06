OBITUARY: Sandra Barker

Ms Sandra Barker age 77 passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

Services are forthcoming.

Please keep the Barker Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon Tn. 37087 (615) 444-4558.

