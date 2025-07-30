OBITUARY: Samuel W. Martin

Mr. Samuel “Squeaky” Martin age 66 entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tn.
Public Viewing, Friday, July 18, 2025 from 4:00-6:00pm at Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family Visitation, Saturday from 12-1:00pm with funeral service to follow at Mt. Zion PB Church 510 Mason Ct. Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130.
Pastor Bobby Russell, Sr.- Eulogist.
Interment- Lovvorn Cemetery, Murfreesboro, Tn.
Please keep the Martin Family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130 (615) 893-4323.
