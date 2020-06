Samuel Isaiah Oliver, age 38 of Murfreesboro died Friday June 12, 2020. He was a native of Rutherford County and had worked as an Electrician.

He is survived by his children, Caden Oliver, and Alissa Pellar; parents, Tony and Deborah Goodall Oliver; brother, Nick Oliver and wife Tara.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to help with Caden education fund, contact Tara.

Graveside service will be 12Noon Friday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com