OBITUARY: Samuel Hutson Hay

Samuel Hutson Hay, age 83, passed away from this life on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. He was born on October 8, 1942, in Nashville, TN, to his parents Samuel Hutson Hay and Katheryn Chambers Hay. He was affectionately known as “Papa Heman”. He was the eldest sibling of four children, Wren Jones, Kathy Hutcheson, and Sally Hyde.

He is survived by his wife Sherilyn Kay Hay of Pulaski, TN and four children, Samuel Hay, John Christian Lanier Hay, Sarah Elizabeth Hay, and Julie Corinne Hay, and three beautiful grandchildren, names Corinne Poropatich, Sam Poropatich, and Jack Hutson Hay.

Sam’s pursuit of medical knowledge led him to extensive training at various medical centers. They include The University of Tennessee at Memphis, The Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, and Smith Kettlewell Institute of Visual Science in San Francisco, CA. Sam also served in the Army Medical Corps during Vietnam and was stationed at Redstone Arsenal for two years with rank of major.

Sam and Sherry settled in Huntsville, AL where he practiced Ophthalmology for about 40 years. Sam was consumed by the desire to understand ocular optics and the human brain in visual perception. As a hobby, he funded research in this area working with a number of physicians, engineers, and scientists. The fruit of his work earned him a hand full of patents for several of his instruments.

Sam took great pride in his four children and saw in each child their individual accomplishments and was very proud when they overcame their individual tribulations.

Sam wishes you well and hopes you did not spend too much time remembering his life. Sam encourages you to lead your own life with gusto and not be afraid in trying…at least try.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday, November 7, 2025, at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Amy Stoker officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

