Samuel “Calvin” McElroy, Jr. age 48 of Murfreesboro died suddenly on October 7, 2021.

He was a native of Evansville, IN, and a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Calvin McElroy, Sr. who died May of 2021.

Calvin was a Christian and member of Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge # 18 in Murfreesboro. He was Strategic Account Manager for United Rentals.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Susan Collins McElroy; children, Sam Calvin McElroy III and Daniel Edward McElroy; mother; Mary McElroy; sister, Melissa Allen and husband Jeremy; niece Mary Elizabeth Allen, and host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM Sunday, October 17th, 2021. Masonic service at 4:00 PM. Funeral service to follow. www.woodfinchapel.com