OBITUARY: Samantha Mary Rochelle Lanier

Service

Friday, May 23, 2025

Public Viewing: 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Held at Nelson & Sons Chapel
Murfreesboro
448 East Burton Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Family Visitation: 2:00 P.M.

Funeral Service: 3:00 P.M.

Held at Green Meadow Church of Christ
348 Squire Hall Road
Shelbyville, Tennessee

Interment
Morton Lanier Cemetery
Shelbyville, Tennessee

