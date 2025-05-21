OBITUARY: Samantha Mary Rochelle Lanier

Visit the Nelson & Sons Chapel – Murfreesboro website to view the full obituary.
Service
Friday, May 23, 2025
Public Viewing: 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.
Held at Nelson & Sons Chapel
Murfreesboro
448 East Burton Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Family Visitation: 2:00 P.M.
Funeral Service: 3:00 P.M.
Held at Green Meadow Church of Christ
348 Squire Hall Road
Shelbyville, Tennessee
Interment
Morton Lanier Cemetery
Shelbyville, Tennessee
