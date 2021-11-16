Samantha Aguilar, age 27, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

She was a native of Houston, TX but has been living in Murfreesboro for the last few years.

Samantha is survived by her parents, Enrique Jose Aguilar and Hollie Jay McDonald, children, Jayden Lee and Karma Renea, sisters, Tabitha, Amber, Heather, Noriah, Vanessa, Isabella, Layla, Nevae’n, Renee and Riley, and brother, Justin Keve’n.

Visitation with Samantha’s family will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 1:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615) 893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.