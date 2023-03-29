OBITUARY: Sam Roy Alsup

Mr. Sam Roy Alsup, 89, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at The Bridge at Hickory Woods in Antioch, Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Clara Sue Scott Alsup and his parents, Marlin Jackson Alsup and Florence Mae Ward Alsup; 12 brothers and sisters, William “Bill” Earl Alsup, Ruth Earline Alsup, John Lofton Alsup, Susie Elizabeth Alsup Comer, Nimmie Mae Alsup Morse Laurer, Belle Virginia Alsup Snyder Williams, Marlin Asap “Ace” Alsup, Ernest Eugene Alsup, Ronald Randolph Alsup, Fannie Jane Alsup Christian Davis, Lura Elymus Alsup Hall Hibdon and Hyse Thurman Alsup.

He leaves behind his sons, Scott (Nanci) Alsup and Byron (Wendy) Alsup; grandchildren, Erin (Daniel) Hawkins, Amy (Daniel) Thompson, Shane (Rachel) Hinson, Michael (Megan) Hinson, David (Natalie) Hinson, Josh (Brittany Cline, Cali (Blake Brock) Cline; great-grandchildren, Hollace Judd and Nayvie Mae Hawkins, Emmett Thompson, Easton, Cooper, Gracelyn, Sam, Rhett, Ellis, Sadie Gray Hinson, Kamryn Cline; and many nieces and nephews, along with longtime friend Debbie Russell.

He was raised in Walter Hill on the family farm where he spent time with his family as the youngest of 13 children and remained close throughout the years. During those years, he attended the Church of Christ.

Roy served in the United States Army as a Duty Solider for 2 years in Fort McClellan, Alabama where he met the love of his life, Sue Scott, at the local skating rink. They eloped in 1959 and moved back to Tennessee to begin a family eventually settling in the city of Smyrna. He enjoyed supporting his two sons by attending and coaching their many ball games over a span of 30 years.

After a career of 35 years at Avco Areostructures, he returned to his family roots to farm and raise cows, goats, chickens, rabbits and miniature horses. Roy will be remembered for his love of family. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Josh Cline, Daniel Hawkins, Shane Hinson, Michael Hinson, David Hinson, Daniel Thompson, and Blake Brock serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

We would like to thank The Bridge at Hickory Woods family along with Alive Hospice family for their care and support during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice.

