OBITUARY: Sam Hendricks

Samuel “Sam” Austin Hendricks, age 30 of Chapmansboro, Tennessee died Wednesday, December 31, 2025. He was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and was a son of the late Carl Eugene Hendricks, Sr. and Vickie Lynn Stem Hendricks. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Brandon Hendricks; aunt, Sandra Lott; uncle, Johnny Hendricks; and a nephew, John Biggs.

Survivors include his daughter, Harley Gardner; siblings, Kimberly McCanless, Carl Hendricks, Ashley Hendricks, Tyler Hendricks; and twin sister, Sarah Hendricks; aunts and uncles, Martha Sexton, Wanda Melton, Randall Stem, Christine Foster, Glenda Dillard, Judy Benefield, Carl Phillip Stem, and Benny Hendricks; several nieces, nephews, cousins, loving family and friends.

Visitation with the Hendricks family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm. A private burial will be in Robinson Ridge Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

