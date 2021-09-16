Mr. Song “Sam” Chanthaboun, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

He was born in Laos to the late Sy and Pap Bounma. Mr. Chanthaboun was well-loved by many in the Lao community. He had attended Wat Lao Buddharam Temple and was now a member of Wat Lao Phra That Luang.

Mr. Chanthaboun is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sivieng Chanthaboun; children, Somphet Chanthaboun, Prisa Chanthaboun, and his wife (Sisengthong), and Sisanh Chanthaboun; four grandchildren, Caleb, Corynthia, Shariah, and Jocelyn; and many siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

