Mr. Song “Sam” Chanthaboun, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

He was born in Laos to the late Sy and Pap Bounma. Mr. Chanthaboun was well-loved by many in the Lao community. He had attended Wat Lao Buddharam Temple and was now a member of Wat Lao Phra That Luang.

Mr. Chanthaboun is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sivieng Chanthaboun; children, Somphet Chanthaboun, Prisa Chanthaboun, and his wife (Sisengthong), and Sisanh Chanthaboun; four grandchildren, Caleb, Corynthia, Shariah, and Jocelyn; and many siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here