OBITUARY: Saengdara Sanouban

Mr. Saengdara Sanouban died on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved partner, Srivai Sada; two sons, Denis and Samson Sada; his brother-in-law, Lee Sada; and one grandchild, Elliana Sada, as well as many family members in Denver, Colorado. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.

Cremation arrangements will be under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook will be available for the Sanouban family at www.woodfinchapel.com