OBITUARY: Sadie Wade

Sadie Louise Warrick Wade, age 95 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Saturday, April 26, 2025, at NHC after a lengthy illness. She was born in Rutherford County, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Charles Robert Warrick and Effie Brewer Warrick. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Wade, Jr; daughters, Judy Hughes, and Joan M. Toombs; sons, Ronnie Lynn Wade, David Wade and Donnie Ray Wade; siblings, Clarence Warrick, Frank Warrick, Hoyt Warrick, JC Warrick, Clayton Warrick, Paul Warrick, Will Warrick, Shelah Warrick, Ella Raney, Dovie Maynard, Betty Ann Busey; and a granddaughter, Misty Hendrix.

Survivors include her children, James Clayton Wade of Murfreesboro and Beverly Louise Odom of Readyville; a sister, Ruby Nelson; grandchildren, Crystal Chesterfield, Jamie Lovvorn, Chris Johnson, Amy Wade, Jessica Wade, Peggy Cluck, Nikki Champion, John Hughes, Ronnie Davis, Shannon Pugh; several great and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Sadie was a member of the Churches of Christ faith, and she retired as a machine operator with White Stag.

Visitation will be Monday, April 28, 2025 from 4:00 until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bill Lee officiating. Burial following in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

