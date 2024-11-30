OBITUARY: Ryder And Hudson Ballard

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ryder and Hudson Ballard, who were born on November 21, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tragically, their lives were cut short on the very same day, marking a brief but poignant chapter in the lives of their loving family.Ryder and Hudson were the cherished sons of Steven Ballard and Lacie Hale. Their arrival was eagerly anticipated, a symbol of hope and joy for their parents and siblings. Although they graced this world for just a fleeting moment, the love that surrounded their birth was immeasurable. They are survived by their parents, Steven Ballard and Lacie Hale, as well as their loving brothers, Landon Ballard and Jayden Baxter, and their devoted sister, Peyton Baxter. The bonds of family that were formed in this brief time will forever remain a testament to the love shared among them.

The circumstances of their birth were marked by the challenges of premature arrival. While they may have faced these challenges from the very beginning, their spirits will always be remembered for the light they brought, even in their short lives.

The family will hold a funeral service to honor Ryder and Hudson on December 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM. The family will receive guests from 5pm to 7pm. The location will be All Saints Episcopal Church 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167.

In this time of sorrow, we invite you to remember Ryder and Hudson not just for their premature departure but for the love they inspired in the hearts of those around them. Their presence, though brief, will resonate in the lives of their family forever.

We ask that you keep the Ballard and Hale families in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this unimaginable loss. May the memories of Ryder and Hudson’s birth serve as a reminder of the fragility and beauty of life, and may their spirits find peace.