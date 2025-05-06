OBITUARY: Ryan Kent Jones

Ryan Kent Jones, age 47, born on June 21, 1977, in Garden Grove, CA, passed away on April 30, 2025, in Murfreesboro, TN. Ryan had a passion for sharks, cheering on the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Chargers, enjoying the beach, and attending concerts.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Candy Lewis; his stepfather, Gary Lewis; his two children, Lexie and Sammi Jones, as well as many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Kent Jones; his brother, Scott Jones; his uncle, James Balsley; and his grandmother, Carol Espinoza.

An online guestbook with be available for the Jones family at www.woodfinchapel.com.