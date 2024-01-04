OBITUARY: Ryan Garrett Dingus

Ryan Garrett Dingus, age 45, passed away in a fire at 272 Johnson Settlement Road, in Castlewood, Virginia, on December 8, 2023.

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ryan graduated from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro and later obtained his Master of Education (M.Ed.) from Middle Tennessee State University. He was within 2 credits of obtaining his Education Specialist (Ed.S.) degree before relocating to Virginia.

Ryan was a historian and researcher, philosopher, gifted musician, preservationist, and restorer. At the time of his passing, he was restoring the 225-year-old family farm, the Isaacs Glenn Virginia Century Farm in Castlewood, successfully designating the 52-acre farm as an Old-Growth Forrest Network private tract of land in the state of Virginia. Recognized by the State Department of Conservation of Natural Resources, the property will remain as a biological preserve, protecting endangered species and preserving it for future generations.

Ryan was an amateur musicologist, finding joy researching the style and history of songs. He loved researching family genealogy, practicing planting by the signs, engaging in organic gardening, exploring folklore, and playing vintage instruments, expressing his love for the mountains.

He was a theologian with a strong faith in Jesus Christ and attended Collins Chapel in Dungannon, Va. Despite being diagnosed on the autism spectrum as an adult, Ryan’s achievements were remarkable. He authored Hard Hitting Stories From A Hard Hit People, shedding light on a family tragedy.

His love for history and family was only surpassed by his love of music. He was self-taught, mastering the banjo, guitar, piano, organ, violin, trumpet, and many other instruments. He founded the Progressives For the Virginia Coalfield in 2007 and was honored to have his treatise presented at the SURGE Energy Conference at Duke University in March the same year. He played banjo and guitar with several well-known artists in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. George Grove and Mr. and Mrs. Fielding Dingus.

He is survived by his parents, Roy Junior Dingus and GeorgeAnn Grove Dingus; and sister, Christina Lynn George (Sorin Diosan). Aunts Charlotte Mowery, Nancy Land, and Sherry Zeck, along with nieces Erica Crowley and Ashley Principe, and many friends and cousins also mourn his passing.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 1:00 pm. Graveside Services will be held at a date not yet determined in Virginia.

Please leave online condolences for the family https://www.jenningsandayers.com.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422. The service can be viewed through Vimeo. A link will be provided below Ryan’s obit on Jennings and Ayers website after the service. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home will be overseeing the arrangements. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

Family requests donations be made to Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind http://www.guidedog.org or Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) https://autisticadvocacy.org/about-asan/ in lieu of flowers.

