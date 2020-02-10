Ruth Young, age 98 of Smyrna, TN passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born in Hickman County to the late James Sutton and Odessa Thornton Warren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

Mrs. Young is survived by her children, Mary Young Carter and her husband Desmond, Gloria R. Holland, and Burton W. Young, Sr.; grandchildren, Vikki Carter, Jimmy Carter, Michelle Heil, Joey Holland, Todd Holland, Burton Young, Jr., and Dawn McMackins; 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Smyrna Church of Christ with visitation one hour prior to the service. Mr. Robert Mullins will officiate. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery.