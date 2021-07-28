Ruth Virginia Mayes (nee Fisher), 87, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on July, 26, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Ruth was born and raised in Walled Lake, Michigan to Charles H. and Margaret A. Fisher. Born second of seven children, she grew up in a strong Christian family with two sisters and four brothers. Following high school, Ruth enrolled at David Lipscomb College in Nashville.

While at Lipscomb in 1953, Ruth was introduced by mutual friends to Joe C. Mayes, Jr. of Farmington, Tennessee. Their courtship had spanned a full six weekends of dating when marriage was proposed. Joe and Ruth were married on September 12, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan, with Ruth’s uncle, John C. Williams, presiding. In 1957 Joe and Ruth moved with their two daughters, Virginia and Carol, to make their home for eleven years near Ruth’s family in Walled Lake, Michigan. Joe and Ruth returned to Middle Tennessee in 1968, settling in Murfreesboro with their daughters and their elder son, Joe III. They established their membership with North Boulevard Church of Christ, and the family grew to six with the birth of their son, David.

Ruth worked alongside her husband, Joe, as an insurance agent for many years. She was very active with the church, serving as a nursery attendant, participating in the Meals on Wheels program, and serving as a mentor to other elders’ wives and younger women.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, who passed on November 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Ginny (Bill) Pearcy of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter Carol (Barry) Lowe of Christiana, TN; son Joe C. (Chrysse) Mayes III of Ashburn, VA; son David (Gretchen) Mayes of Columbus, OH; eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, of whom she was so proud. Surviving siblings are Jean Sauber, Alyce Smith, Tom Fisher, Chuck Fisher and Ed Fisher. Ruth was also preceded in death by her brother, Bill Fisher, and by her late husband’s siblings William Mayes, Carolyn (Ray) Eaves, and Jane (Ben) Batey.

Having bid farewell to both of our parents in scarcely eight months, we their children are humbled, now and forever, by the example they set for us in their 67 years of marriage. They were proud to embrace our spouses as their own children, and their love for each other and for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren was abundant and unfailing. They showed us what it means to live a life rooted in faith. We are grateful for the love, prayers, and support from our respective extended families, from the host of Christians who call North Boulevard home, and from countless friends and neighbors over the years.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 PM at North Boulevard Church of Christ with funeral service at 2:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery following the service.

