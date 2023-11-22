OBITUARY: Ruth Tomberlain Harless

Ruth Tomberlain Harless, age 85 of Leanna, Tennessee passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manchester.

She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Ernest Calvin Tomberlain and Mamye Dockery Tomberlain.

She was also preceded in death by siblings, J.W. Tomberlain and Ray Tomberlain and his wife Faye.

Survivors include a son, Terry Leeman and wife Sonya; grandchildren, Brad Leeman and Jacquelyn Micetich and husband Anthony; sister-in-law, Betty Joyce Tomberlain; nieces, nephews and a host of other loving family and friends.

Ruth was a 1956 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School. She was a member of Florence Baptist Church, and she loved serving many different churches by playing piano and organ. She spent most of her time outside in the sunshine and she loved being on the go to visit family and friends and reminiscing about old times.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 am, Friday, November 24, 2023, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens and an online guestbook is available for the Harless family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

