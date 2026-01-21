OBITUARY: Ruth Davis Borrell

Ruth Davis Borrell, age 97, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2025, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Ruth was born on October 6, 1928, in Jasper, Alabama, to Hiram and Flora Davis. A woman of remarkable intelligence and determination, she graduated from Oakman High School in Oakman, Alabama, in 1943 at just 15 years old.

She began her professional career with South Central Bell in 1945, where she worked until 1968 in a variety of roles, including switchboard operator, service order clerk, service representative for new customer connections, and business customer marketing. From 1960 to 1963, Ruth played a notable role in history when she assisted NASA in establishing filing and communication procedures at the Marshall Space Flight Center. Her work earned formal recognition and is documented.

In 1968, Ruth obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) certification and began a second career with Dr. John Reeves, where she served as an LPN, bookkeeper, and insurance specialist. She remained in that role until her retirement in 1993.

Ruth married Ernest N. Sewell on October 5, 1946, in Anniston, Alabama. They shared 22 years of marriage until his passing in 1968 and raised two children together: Henry “Hank” Sewell and Karen Leigh Sewell Witthauer. On May 31, 1975, Ruth married Alfred J. “Pop” Borrell in Anniston, Alabama. They remained devoted to one another until his death in 2008.

Ruth lived life with joy and energy. She loved ballroom dancing and spent years dancing the weekend nights away. She also found great happiness in gardening, spending time with her family, and passionately cheering on Alabama football.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Sewell Witthauer (Mark); stepsons Ken Borrell (Sharon) and Joe Borrell (Vicki); grandsons Brandon Sewell (Julie) and Ernest Sewell (Brandy); and great-grandsons Henry, Tristan, and Jayden Sewell.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram Davis and Flora Davis Anderson; her brother, Harold Davis; her son, Henry “Hank” Sewell; and her granddaughter, Gregory Davis Witthauer.

A graveside service will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Anniston, Alabama, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ruth’s memory to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Ruth will be remembered for her intelligence, work ethic, grace, and the deep love she had for her family. Her legacy lives on in all who were blessed to know her.