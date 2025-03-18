OBITUARY: Ruth Ann Beck McDaniel

Ruth Ann Beck McDaniel, age 79, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at her home.

Ms. McDaniel was the daughter of the late Arden and Betty Hinkley Beck.

She is survived by her son, Terry Martz and his wife Anna; daughters, Regina Moschitta and her husband Keith and Crystal Neraasen and her husband Scott; grandchildren, Nathan Martz and his wife Laura, William Martz, Emily Brown and her husband Isaac, Alison Moschitta, Sarah Moschitta, Peyton Neraasen and Lily Neraasen; and great-grandchildren, Emma Martz and soon to be born Ada Martz.

Ms. McDaniel was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and Dale Beck.

A celebration of life was at Two O’clock the afternoon of Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial in Memphis Memorial Gardens in Bartlett, Tennessee. Visitation was also on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 from Twelve noon till the service begins at Two O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

