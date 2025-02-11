OBITUARY: Russell Andrew Byrd

Russell Andrew Byrd

June 30, 1967 – February 8, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Russell Andrew Byrd, who entered the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 8, 2025, at the age of 57. Born on June 30, 1967, in Brunswick, GA, Russell spent his life dedicated to hard work, faith, and family. He made his home in Murfreesboro, TN, where he built a life centered around love, loyalty, and quiet servanthood.

Russell was the beloved husband of Kelli Byrd, his wife of 29 years, and a devoted father to Savannah Byrd (27) and David Byrd (21). He is survived by his brother, Greg (Debbie) Byrd, and a host of extended family and friends who cherished him deeply. He is the son of James and Carolyn Byrd who preceded him in death as did his brother, Gary Byrd.

A true blue-collar worker, Russell took pride in providing for his family and ensuring others had what they needed. Though he preferred to stay behind the scenes, his impact was undeniable. He was intentional in everything he did, from his work to the way he cared for others-especially the overlooked and the underdog. Russell had a deep love for baseball, both playing and coaching, and was a passionate fan of the Georgia Bulldogs.

He found joy in reading, playing cards, and, most of all, investing in the lives of young people through his church. His faith was the cornerstone of his life, and he had a heart for mentoring kids and teens, showing them they were seen and valued. To those who knew him best, Russell was unwavering-steadfast in his love, commitment, and kindness. His daughter, Savannah, will forever cherish the one-on-one time they spent together, especially her dad’s trip to Virginia to help her move. He was always there for her. His son, David, will hold close the memories of playing baseball and traveling together, knowing his dad was always willing to take someone under his wing. And his wife, Kelli, will miss their quiet moments together, playing cards and going out to eat-because above all, Russell was her rock, always steady, always reliable.

A service to celebrate Russell’s life will be held at 1:00pm Friday, February 14, 2025, at Southeast Baptist Church, 708 Minerva Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 with visitation at the church from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, February 13, 2025 and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Portico, 726 S Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, a local pregnancy resource center that aligns with his heart for serving others. Russell’s life was not about being in the spotlight but about making sure everyone else had what they needed. His quiet strength, unwavering loyalty, and servant’s heart will be missed beyond measure.