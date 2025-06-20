OBITUARY: Rufus Jackson Crumley Jr. (Chip)

On Tuesday, June the 17th, 2025 our brother left this world, he was 59 years old. Born Rufus Jackson Crumley Jr, known as Chip, in Columbia, TN on April 10th, 1966, to the late Rufus Jackson Crumley Sr. and Patricia Olivia Powell.

Chip served in the US Army. After the service, he lived in Murfreesboro most of his life. He is survived by one son, Caleb Jackson Crumley and 5 siblings: Patricia Crumley and Audra Roberts of Manchester, Robby Crumley and Karen Wilson of Murfreesboro, and Kenny Wilson of Franklin.

Chip had a great love of motorcycles and enjoyed riding with his dear friend Jim Brewer. He had many other interests besides motorcycles. Over the years, he had several other interests/hobbies that perplexed the rest of the family: he had birds, snakes, pinball machines, fish and who remembers what else, it was always something.

He graduated from ITT Technical Institute and enjoyed computers and ‘techy stuff’, but he was special in his own unique way. He will be missed, and he can now ride with the wind to his back without any burdens.

