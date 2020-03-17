Rufus Allen Evans, Jr., age 67 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Rufus Allen Evans, Sr. and Addie Lee Casteel Evans. Mr. Evans was also preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Halliburton Evans and his sister, Joyce Bly.

Mr. Evans is survived by his wife, Becky Baskin Evans; children, Trent Smith and his wife LeeAnn, Tonya Smith, Tranea Robinson and her husband John, Kelcey Miller and her husband Alan, and step-son, Michael Hall and his wife Sarah all of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Sue Ferguson of Watertown, TN and Nancy Carter of Coffee County, TN; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM with Brother Randy Ward and Brother Charles Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with John Robinson, Troy Gannon, Kyle Melton, Sam and Brandon Baskin, and Michael Hall serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Evans was a member of Vine Church of Christ and a graduate of Walter Hill High School. He was a former employee of Jennings Tire after 30 years of service. Mr. Evans was also a former employee with Best One Tire and the Rutherford Farmers CO-OP.

