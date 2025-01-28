OBITUARY: Rubye Alice Sims Todd

Rubye Alice Sims Todd, age 87, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully, Sunday afternoon January 26, 2025 at her home.

Mrs. Todd was born in Sparta, Tennessee, to the late Thomas Franklin and Emogene Goodwin Sims.

She is survived by her husband of over 62 years, John I. Todd; daughter, Kim Todd Fisher of Murfreesboro; son, Mike Todd and his wife Margaret of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Andrew Todd of Murfreesboro, Allie Ervin and her husband Derek, Matthew Todd of Murfreesboro and Charlie Fisher of Murfreesboro; great grandchildren, Liam and Mo Ervin; very special friends, Mike and Susan Bowers; brothers, Keith Sims and his wife Freda of Sparta and Tommy Sims of Sparta; sister-in-law, Kim Sims of Sparta and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Ann Sims Chambers; brother, Glenn “Buckshot” Sims; and brother-in-law, Bob Chambers.

A service to celebrate Mrs. Todd will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be the evening of Wednesday, January 29, 2025 from Four O’clock until Seven O’clock.

Mrs. Todd graduated from Sparta High School, where she was an accomplished basketball player. She was named to several All District Teams during her career. She continued her love of sports after high school by playing in recreational leagues.

She graduated from Tennessee Tech with her BS degree and from Middle Tennessee State University with her Masters and taught and coached at schools in Nashville, TN, Fayetteville, TN, Watertown, TN, Cleveland, TN, Melbourne, Florida, and finally at Buchanan Elementary School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was very dedicated and passionate about educating her students and being involved in sports by coaching, keeping score books, or cheering them on. She loved her students and players and they loved her.

After 35 years of teaching, she retired from Rutherford County Schools. Mrs. Todd was family oriented. She was always supportive anyway she could be. She was proud and loved her children and grandchildren and cherished anytime she got to spend with them. As her children were growing up, they were also very involved in sports and she loved watching them and also helping to coach her daughter’s softball teams. She may have been small in stature and kindhearted and sometimes reserved but she was fierce in a competitive environment.

Before her health declined, she was a very active member of Bethel Methodist Church, serving on committees and help hosting numerous pancake breakfasts and other activities.

Services:

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Gathering of Family and Friends

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Roselawn Funeral Home

5350 NW Broad Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129

Thursday, January 30, 2025

Service to Celebrate

2:00 pm

Roselawn Funeral Home

5350 NW Broad Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129

