OBITUARY: Ruby Taylor

Ruby Taylor, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Marshall Medical Center.

She was born in Williamson County and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Ruby was a member of Locks Memorial United Methodist Church.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Waggoner and Louise Williams Waggoner; husband John Taylor; son, Larry Taylor; brothers, George Waggoner, Charles Waggoner, Robert Waggoner, Jimmy Waggoner, Leslie Waggoner; sisters, Augusta Brown, Shirley Lawrence, Linda Harris, Barbara Walls.

She is survived by son, David (Connie) Taylor; daughter, Judy Taylor; brother, Joe Waggoner; sister, Frances Smith; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 12:00 until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Barry Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow in McClaren Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

