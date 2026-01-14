OBITUARY: Ruby Nell Little

Ruby Nell Little entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, in Hopkinsville, KY.
Service arrangements are forthcoming.
Please keep the Little family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to J C Hellum Funeral Home, 107 Stokes St, Lebanon, TN 37087. 615-444-4558
