OBITUARY: Ruby Nell Little

Ruby Nell Little, 75, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 10, 2026, in Hopkinsville, KY.
Service arrangements are forthcoming.
Please keep the Little family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, 611 S Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-4323
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!