Mrs. Ruby Lee Holub passed away at her residence on Friday, April 15, 2022, she was 85 years old.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Ruby worked for Rich’s for 31 years and also taught baking classes at MTSU for many years. She was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Ruby was preceded in death by her father, Delta Rogers; husband, Thomas Edward Holub; son, Thomas E. Holub; daughter, Brenda Sue Holub; brother, James Rogers; sisters, Betty Rogers Carter, Rachel Rogers Odom, and Lorene Rogers Odom; and grandchild, Zonia Holub Carson.

She is survived by her son, Delta (Zamira) Holub; brothers, Howard and Bill Rogers; and great-grandchildren, Ariana Carson, and DJ Carson.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Jennings & Ayers. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family as active pallbearers.

Please leave online condolence for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/