OBITUARY: Ruby Elaine Adams

It is with sad hearts that the family of mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Ruby Elaine Adams announce her peaceful passing into God’s eternal glory on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Born into the family of a Methodist minister in Anson, TX on August 3rd, 1941, Elaine was a graduate of Palo Duro High School in Amarillo, Texas and later obtained a Bachelors of Science from West Texas State University in Canyon, TX and a Masters Degree in Education from Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX.

Elaine’s early life was devoted to her four children – Carla McKelvey (Seattle, WA), Jeff Adams (Portland, OR), Laurie Comstock (Abilene, TX), and Bryan Adams (Smyrna, TN) – along with her professional counseling of countless numbers of children throughout the Greater Abilene area.

She is also survived by her siblings Weymond Dunn (DeSoto, TX), Eleanor Goen (Amarillo, TX), and Treva Taylor (Abilene, TX).

Known by family and friends for her love of table games, Elaine also thoroughly enjoyed the almost daily challenge of crossword puzzles and was an avid reader of all genres.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ruby Dunn.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 28th at 10 AM at Murfreesboro Funeral Home – 145 Innsbrooke Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Visitation will precede the service from 9-10 AM.