Royce Weaver Shofner, Jr., age 75, passed away September 18, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Montgomery Alabama and a resident of Rutherford County. Royce served in the United States Navy and was retired as a Computer Engineer.

Royce was preceded in death by his parents, Royce Weaver Shofner, Sr. and Geraldine Blevins Shofner; and brother, Randy Shofner. He is survived by his wife, Jane Dyer Shofner; son, Gregory Allen Shofner; and daughter, Catherine Shofner Harrison.

No service is planned at this time.

