Roy Thomas “Tom” Thornton

December 2, 1950 – August 29, 2020

Tom Thornton was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, after a long life filled with love.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Marie Shady Thornton, and his father, Brownie Elmer Thornton, as well as his brothers, Paul Edward Thornton and Richard Thornton.

Tom is survived by his wife, Linda Marguriette Cunningham Thornton, and his daughters Dawn Michelle Thornton and Jennifer Thornton Aleman (Stephen). He is also survived by his grandsons, Jesse Thomas Aleman and Tristan Emmanuel Aleman, his nieces, Elyse Thornton Tinitali (Mark) and her son Nakai, and Megan Thornton and her son Bo, and many loving cousins.

Tom graduated from East High School in Nashville, TN, in 1968, and served in the TN National Guard. He graduated with his Associates Degree and Licensed Practical Nurse certification from St. Thomas School of Nursing, in the last graduating class before the nursing program moved to Aquinas College.

After caring for patients at the bedside, Tom devoted his nursing career for more than 20 years to home health. Tom spent the remainder of his career in clinical trials research, most recently at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, until his retirement in 2016.

Tom was an ardent Christian and talented musician. He played in numerous bands throughout the years, and his faith led him to use his musical talents to serve the Lord by playing at nursing homes and the Nashville Rescue Mission in recent years.

There will be a private celebration of life for Tom at a later date. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers or gifts, you kindly consider a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in Tom’s honor. The tribute page is found at: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/JenniferAleman or text “PFFTribute666” to 71777.