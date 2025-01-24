OBITUARY: Roy ‘Pudge’ Wolf

Roy “Pudge” Wolf, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

He was a native of Gaylord, MI but later moved to Tennessee to be closer to his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Cleveann Lori Wolf, and his parents, Arthur Joseph Wolf and Margaret Clark Wolf.

Mr. Wolf retired as a meat salesman for Farmer Peet’s and later decided to make an impact on student’s lives in the Gaylord School System near the end of his career. He was a devout Christian and member of the First Congregational Church in Gaylord. Roy was also a talented woodworker, avid card shark, and enjoyed spending time with his children and bragging about his grandchildren.

He is survived by his 3 children: Roger (Kelli) Wolf, Sara Wolf, and Laura (John) Walkowski; 7 grandchildren: Joshua Thomas, Samantha Wolf, Alexandra Wolf, Chad Marvin, Paige Marvin, Brice Walkowski, and Eden Walkowski; 3 great-grandchildren: Hayden Thomas, Corbin Marvin, and Veda Marvin; 6 siblings: Joe (Emma) Wolf, Ernie (Nina) Wolf, Harry (Pat) Wolf, Illah (Bill) Webber, Ruthie (Jerry) Phillips, and Emily Wolf; and loyal canine companion, Rossi.

Mr. Wolf will forever be remembered as a man who could fill any room with laughter and make a friend out of anyone. He truly did not know a stranger.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Gaylord, MI.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of the cremation. www.woodfinchapel.com

