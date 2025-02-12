OBITUARY: Roy Priuska

Roy Priuska of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died on February 8th, 2025. He was 88 years old. Roy was born May 27th, 1936, in Negaunee, Michigan to Olga and Matt Priuska. He is survived by his children, Valerie (Kevin) Rains of Murfreesboro, TN, Victoria Priuska of Murfreesboro, TN and Eric Priuska (Jay Anderson) of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Roy is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Devin Rains, Danielle Rains, Kaea Doughten Priuska, and Micah Anderson Priuska. Roy’s wife of 59 years, Carolyn Priuska, preceded him in death on February 9th, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents Matt and Olga Priuska, his stepmother Cecilia Priuska, his sisters Anne Larson, Vienno Bath, and Lorraine Larson, and his brothers, Wilho, Uno and Oliver Priuska. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and many cousins including relatives in Finland.

Roy grew up in Negaunee, Michigan, and moved to Selma, California while in High School. He joined the US Air Force and served in both the US and Germany for 4 years, serving as a Medical Technician. He then attended community college before enrolling in Pharmacy School at the University of Pacific. He was a licensed pharmacist for 48 years, owning the Negaunee Pharmacy for 20 years, and working as a pharmacist in Michigan, California and Tennessee. Roy was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Murfreesboro, TN, and was previously a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Negaunee, Michigan. Roy was an active Christian and for over 50 years loved singing in Church choirs. Roy loved to read, listen to music, sing, and loved sports. He loved sharing his life with his wife Carolyn and loved and cherished his children and grandchildren. Roy was proud of his Finnish heritage, being a son of immigrant parents, and was proud of his service in the US Air force.

He will be greatly missed by his family. Services will be held during the Summer of 2025, and he will be buried in the Negaunee Cemetery next to his wife. Further announcement will come before the service.

An online guestbook for the Priuska family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.