OBITUARY: Roy Lee Douglas

Roy Lee Douglas, age 85 of Murfreesboro passed away November 1, 2025. He was a native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by his parents, Doug Douglas and Elizabeth Goforth Douglas.

He was a member of Fair Havens Baptist Church and was retired from Murfreesboro Vending Company. Mr. Douglas was a member of the Military Police for the Unites States Army while serving in Germany.

Mr. Douglas is survived by his wife of 41years, Treva Douglas; children, John Culver, Kirk Douglas and wife Darlene, Ricky Raines, Randy Raines and wife Melissa; grandchildren; Chuck Culver, Kyle Culver, Tyler Culver, Bronson Raines and wife Elizabeth, Raquel Spencer and husband Dylan, Brittney Tucker and husband Devin, Cara Pierce and husband Daniel, Campbell Brown; 10 Great-Grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday November 4th 11:00AM until 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be Tuesday November 4th 2:00 PM at Youngblood Cemetery in Centertown, TN. www.woodfinchapel.com