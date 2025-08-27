OBITUARY: Roy Lee Barger, Jr.

Roy Lee Barger, Jr., age 81, passed away Monday, August 25, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, JoAnne and Roy L. Barger, Sr.; first wife and mother of his children, Janice Barger; second wife, Sue Barger; brother, Stephen Barger; and sister, Virginia Bryant

He is survived by his sons, David “Skip” Barger and his wife Heather, Paul Barger and his wife Trish; stepchildren, Kim Davis and her husband Jimmy, Troy Arnold and his wife Carmen; significant other, Ms. Sammie Reynolds; eight grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and sister, Elizabeth Humphreys.

Roy was a longtime member of Antioch United Methodist Church. He leaves behind a legacy of service, dedication, and love. A proud United States Army Veteran, he carried his deep sense of duty well beyond his military years, using his heart of service to assist neighbors and better the community. He was the owner of Barger Foods for several years and was a member of the John B. Garrett Masonic Lodge. Roy was a devoted family man, whose greatest joy came from time spent with those he loved. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, August 28, 2025 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Friday, August 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.