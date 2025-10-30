OBITUARY: Roy Kenneth Mears

Roy Kenneth Mears, age 80, born August 9, 1945 in Rutherford County, passed away at his residence on October 14, 2025. He was good at doing most any work or anything else, except when he had a can or bottle in his hand.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Franklin and Willie Sue Mears; sons, Kenneth Mears, Brian Mears; grandson, Little Edward; first wife and mother of his children, Brenda Mears; also by his second wife, Margie Mears.

He is survived by children, Jason Mears and Rebecca Boles; brothers, Philip F. Mears, Charles and Elizabeth Mears, Jim and Sandra Mears all of Murfreesboro; sister, Marian and Phil Crider of Ligonier, IN; numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and good friends Mark and Rusty.

Roy requested to be cremated with no services.

