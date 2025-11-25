OBITUARY: Roy Everette Young

Roy Everette Young, age 84, passed away November 21, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. He was born in Normandy TN and as a young boy moved to Rutherford County. He retired from Metal Arts and later was known for his involvement in real estate.

Roy was always willing to help people and found great joy in renting homes to many in the community who he treated like family and they all loved him as the best landlord in Murfreesboro. He had a big personality, being found many mornings at City Cafe, loved humor and music and was an avid animal lover of all creatures great and small. He took special interest in a small number of people and was fiercely loyal to them.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay Young and Pearl Etta Bowen and sister Sue Young Bell.

He is survived by the love of his life for 41 years, Virginia Granstaff Clark, her children Suzanne Schlitt (Don), Conan Clark (Sharon) with grandchildren Cassi Carpenter (Collin), Cayla Farmer (Ethan) and great granddaughter Lila Farmer, brother-in-law Tommy Bell, Virginia’s brother Gary Granstaff (Wanda) and lifelong friend Herschel Rich (Kathy).

Family asks that memorials be made to an organization of your choice as Roy was a contributor to numerous ones.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

