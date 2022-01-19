Roy Erskin Brewer, age 93, passed away on January 15, 2022 at Tennessee State Veterans Home.

He resided in Florida for 60+ years spending his professional career in the construction industry. He served in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Claude E. Brewer and Mattie Young Brewer; wife, Lila Brewer; and siblings, JB Brewer, Eva Vance, and Linnie Carroll.

He is survived by his sisters, Adeline (Tommy) Smotherman, Peggy Edwards, and Jennie Wilson. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Dr. Lenny Farmer will officiate.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.