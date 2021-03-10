Mrs. Rotsady Khounboribounsak, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. She was born in Ban Mouang, Laos to the late Mr. Fong and Mrs. Naly Fongnaly. She was a homemaker to her family and a member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.

Mrs. Khounboribounsak is survived by her husband, Somphone Khounboribounsak; children, Tan Khounboribounsak, Joey Khounboribounsak, Chaiphone Khounboribounsak, Utt Chitturi, Adleuxa Khounboribounsak, and Panyathika Khounboribounsak; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, Thavone Fongnaly, Bouasone Fongnaly, Beuy Fongnaly, and Kevin Fongnaly; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 12noon until 2pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.