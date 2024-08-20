OBITUARY: Rosenia Dursma

Rosenia Dursma, age 95 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

She was a native of Louisville, KY and grew up in Springfield, TN.

She was preceded by her parents, William Shepherd, and Carrie McCray Shepherd.

She was a member of Life Point Church in Smyrna. She had opened the Smyrna Hospital and had been administrator for 12 years.

Mrs. Dursma is survived by her children, Pamela Ferrell, Duane Dursma and wife Dee Dee, Joseph Dursma; grandchildren; Robert Lee Ferrell, Leslie Barrett, Christie Dursma, Kyle Dursma, Kelly Knight; 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

