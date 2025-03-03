OBITUARY: Rosemary Wilkins

Rosemary Mowry Wilkins, age 84, passed away Friday, February 28, 2025. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Walter and Clara Tryon May. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Mowry; son, Guy Mowry; and brother, Jimmy May.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Andrade and her husband Joabe; grandchildren, Jennifer (Joel), Talia (Milton), Joabe II, Elizabeth (Matthew), Victoria, and Samuel; great grandchildren, Matthew, Isabella, Alexander, and Audrey; sister, Sandra Smith; nephews, David Smith and Gary Smith; nieces, Mimi Mowry Clarke, Cindy Smith, Bonnie Kay Smith, Tiffany Yoha, and Caren Truax; as well the ladies at her Northside Baptist Sunday School class.

Rosemary was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She was an avid world traveler, visiting over ten different countries and 49 states here in the U.S. She passed down her love of traveling to her grandchildren and took each of them on a high school senior trip. She was also well known for her cookies, gift giving, and fun-loving spirit. Rosemary was passionate about life and made a point to enjoy every minute of it and remind others to do the same. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.