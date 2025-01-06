OBITUARY: Rosemary Fuchsgruber Mizell

Mrs. Rosemary Fuchsgruber Mizell, age 89, of Readyville, TN passed away Friday, January 3, 2025.

She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Alois and Joanna Rosso Fuchsgruber.

Mrs. Mizell was a devout Christian and read her Bible every day. She loved to sing and composed songs with her late husband.

Mrs. Mizell is survived by her children, Bill Mizell and his wife Paula and Debra Wood; grandchildren, Angela Powers and her husband Jason, Heather Mizell, and Kelly Wood; great grandchildren, Michaela, Tabitha, and Jaycee; and great great grandchildren, Asher and Shiloh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Hank” Mizell, and two sons, John “Mark” Mizell and David “Alan” Mizell.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, January 8, 2025 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

