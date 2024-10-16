OBITUARY: Rosemarie Faini Zocco

Rosemarie Faini Zocco passed away on October 14, 2024 in her home, surrounded by family.

Born on June 4, 1935 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of August and Carmella (Guappone) Faini, she grew up with her seven brothers in Salem, Ohio.

Gifted with a beautiful voice she began singing and taking piano lessons at an early age. After graduating from Salem High School, she moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where her 6 children were born. She received her LPN degree and worked at McKennan Hospital. Additionally, she was the organist and choir director at St. Lambert’s Catholic Church.

Eventually, she found her way back to Ohio and resided in Youngstown where she raised her children. She obtained her BSN from Youngstown State University in 1985 and was a nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for 20 years. She was the organist and choir director at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in the Briar Hill neighborhood of Youngstown for 30 years. Upon her retirement, she moved to Murfreesboro with her beloved daughter Roseanne in 2001. Rosemarie was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. She was a woman of great faith and great love for family. She was a wonderful cook and passed down her family recipes to her children and grandchildren.

Rosemarie leaves behind children Mark (Jacki) Zocco of Scottsdale, AZ, Rebecca (Charles) Rupprecht of Mentor, OH, Elizabeth (Percy) Rucker of Murfreesboro, TN, and Christopher (Tracy) Zocco or Rockvale, TN, brothers Pasquale “Pat” Faini (RIP Phyllis), George Faini (RIP Balbina), and Raymond Faini (RIP Francis), 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Carmella Faini, her daughters Roseanne Zocco and Rita Hughes, and her brothers Rev. Peter J. Faini, Larry Faini (RIP Louise), Vito Faini (RIP Wilma), and Mario Faini (RIP Loie).

Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2024 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 10:30 AM at St. Rose Catholic Church. Internment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Fund of St. Rose Catholic Church, 1601 N Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. For online donations, go to https://www.saintrose.org/online-giving, choose a one-time donation and make a notation that the donation is for the organ maintenance in memory of Rosemarie Zocco.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.woodfinchapel.com.

