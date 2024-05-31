OBITUARY: Rose Marie Atkinson

Rose Marie Atkinson was born on May 16, 1939 and was called home by our Lord and Savior on May 28, 2024.

Known as the “Energizer Bunny” she had no “off” switch and her batteries were always charged. In fact, she passed away doing what she loved best, working in her flower garden.

Rose is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard Atkinson, her children Diane Atkinson Nethaway (Greg) Kellie Atkinson Vanderbloom(James) Scott Atkinson (Sandy) 16 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter expected this year.

There were no strangers in Rose’s life, if you had an ear she had a story or a joke. Rose loved to make people laugh. She was the most generous person who would give the shirt of her back to help anyone who needed it. She loved to sing in her church whether it be a solo or with her husband Richard, her son Scott and basically anyone who was up for it. Crafty was her middle name, sewing doll clothes for the grandkids, doing puzzles with several family members, working in her yard and making cinnamon bread for EVERYONE.

Always up for a good game whether it was dominos, hand and foot and various others.

In early years mom loved Christmas decorating and won several awards for best yard decorations. ANDDDDDDDDD OHHHHH the parties she could throw. Nothing was a challenge from Christmas open house, variety shows for the church, weddings, showers and birthday parties.

Rose was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart, soul mind and strength. She prayed for everyone every night and loved to post her prayers on Facebook. Rose will be in our hearts forever as the most, giving, loving, forgiving wife, mom, grandmother and God loving person here on Earth and now by our Fathers side in heaven for eternity. Away doing what she loved in her flower garden on May 28th, 2024.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Crossway Baptist Church, 4194 Shelbyville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

