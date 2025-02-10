OBITUARY: Rose Mai Chockley

Rose Mai Chockley, age 89, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at her home.

Ms. Chockley was the daughter of the late Henry Lee and Ophelia Jones Garvin.

She is survived by daughters, Melody Chockley, Deborah Head and her spouse Fred and Lori Deardoff and her spouse John; grandchildren, Carrie Markos and spouse Kim, Chad Masters and spouse Kylee and James Baird and spouse Emily; great-grandchildren, Cameron White, Addison Markos, Coy Masters, Rye Masters, Hardy Jo Masters and Emory Baird; and brother-in-law, Kenneth O’Kain.

She was preceded by great-grandson, Wyatt Baird and siblings, Albert Garvin, Roberta Williams, David Garvin and Wanda O’Kain.

Graveside services to celebrate Ms. Chockley will be at Two O'clock the afternoon of Monday, February 10, 2025, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Jeff Collet officiating.

She was a very compassionate person, which she showed by being a caregiver to those who were lonely or sick. She also loved to shop, write stories about the children and found joy in singing.

