Rose Anna Anderson Bishop, age 68, passed away on December 18, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

She was born in Chattanooga, TN, and a resident of Murfreesboro, TN.

Rose dedicated her life to serving veterans and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her VFW and VA friends. Her favorite pastime was Karaoke with friends, which is where she created and loved such an extensive family. Rose requests that no one wears black at her funeral, that we only celebrate her life, not mourn it. Rose also requests that only Roses be sent as any flower arrangement.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, John Ross Anderson, Jr. and Ruby Marie Morris Clark; husband, Gerald Newell Bishop; and brother, John Phipps.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Anderson-Woodard and spouse Lori Anderson-Woodard; step-children, Scott (Maribeth) Bishop, Bonnie Bishop, Jill (Ryan) Bishop Adams; brother, James Phipps; grandchildren, Jacob and Alicesen Rose Bishop, Noah and Danica Adams, Victoria (Gregory Murray) Smith, Lorin and Brandon Hoyt, Quantavius Rankins, Robbie Sams; and great-grandchildren, Ella Smith, and Kamille Murray. Rose also leaves her best friends, Sherril Beasley and Pat Sanderson; chosen family, Sandy (Walter) Humphries, Eric Browne and Zachary Humphries, Demarko Smith, Michael Ignatz, Margaret Chandler, Sonya Sanderson, Jo Kelley, Bill Benell, John Kerr, Virginia Allen, Jon (Kathy) Vezner; all Karaoke friends, VFW friends, and her VA friends.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 27, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bill Benell officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery in Columbia at 2:00 PM. Bill Benell, Amanda Collins, Demarko Smith, Brandon Hoyt, Quantavius Rankins, and Jesse McBride will serve as pallbearers.

A Karaoke Celebration of Life Service will be on January 19, 2022, 7:00-11:00 PM at the VFW in Smyrna, TN.

