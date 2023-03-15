OBITUARY: Rosalyn Gayle McGregor

Rosalyn Gayle McGregor, age 74 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on March 10, 2023, at The Rutherford Memory Care.

She was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late James Edward Blevins and Willie Huckabee Blevins.

In addition to her parents, Gayle was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Henry Thomas McGregor.

Mrs. McGregor is survived by her daughter, Dori Lynnette McGregor of Murfreesboro; faithful K9 companion, Copper; sister, Shirley Chambers of Bryant, AL; brother, Gary Blevins and wife Pat of Washington, GA; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. McGregor was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She had a true servant’s heart, always making time for people to show them that they are special and loved. She enjoyed making everyone feel special with small touches such as sending cards and could be found baking at 4:00 AM to make sure there was a sweet treat at work for someone’s special day.

She loved the elderly and believed that you should treat them the way you would want your own parents to be treated. Her greatest loves were her husband, Henry and daughter, Dori Lynnette.

Mrs. McGregor earned her master’s degree from MTSU in Business Education, and later an Educational Specialist Degree. Gayle was passionate about her work, she worked at Murfreesboro Bank and Trust for many years, eventually becoming Vice President of Mortgage Loans Servicing. She also was a 20-year employee at Guaranty Trust, and taught at the Rutherford County Adult High School for 15 years.

She was Miss Gayle by all the children who went to her for hugs, treats and stories. She was always a supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the Murfreesboro Child Advocacy Center. Mrs. McGregor was a firm believer that you are never too old to learn and succeed in life and was passionate about helping others with their education. She had Faith in others when they didn’t have Faith in themselves. She believed that every opportunity and success she had was a Gift from God.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 PM. A private burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Our family would also like to thank Aveanna Hospice, The Rutherford Memory Care, and private caregivers & friends, Dorothy Arms, Nell Reed, and Bonnie Mathis for all their love and care.

