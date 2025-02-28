OBITUARY: Rosalia Ruffino

Rosalia Ruffino, November 6, 1935 – February 11, 2025

Lia (Rosalia Passalacqua) Ruffino passed away peacefully at home in Smyrna, TN. Lia was born in Cinisi, Sicily to Francesco and Rosalia Passalacqua.

Lia was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years Vito Ruffino, son Joseph and brothers Vincenzo, Rosario, Francesco and Antonino.

Lia is survived by her sister Concetta Vitale, three daughters, Marguerite (Richard), Brigitte (Ramon), Annette (Bob), grandchildren Michelle, Eric, Matt, Michael, Alex, Samantha, Francesca, Robbie, Ricco, Ryan and 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

