Rosalee Grace Yglesias, age 8 months, infant daughter of Katelyn Tramel and Tyler Yglesias, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021.

Rosalee is survived by her parents, Katelyn Tramel and Tyler Yglesias of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Jayce Yglesias of Murfreesboro, TN; grandparents, Jamie Tramel of Readyville, TN, James and Brandi Mason of Murfreesboro, TN, and Dennis Yglesias, Jr. of Oklahoma; great-grandparents, Tommy and Gail Chaney of Alexandria, VA, Tama and Keith Williams of Bethlehem, GA, Keena and Jimmy Mason of Murfreesboro, TN, and Dennis and Rose Yglesias, Sr. of Dayton, FL.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM following the visitation with Pastor Angela Ford officiating. Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery.

An online guestbook for the Yglesias family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.